Danjuma confident Falconets will make Big statement at FIFA U20 WWC

Nigeria U20 Women’s team Coach, Christopher Danjuma believes that his team have the right spirit to cause a stir at the World Cup tournament which kicks off on Wednesday.
The Falconets get their campaign off under way with the first group C match against their French counterparts.
Danjuma has led his team in two practice sessions since their arrival in Costa Rica.
Speaking shortly after the team’s arrival the Nigerian coach said, “We are finally here, and we are happy to be here at the FIFA World Cup.”
“The World Cup is always an interesting experience for the coaches and the players, and I am sure it is the same for other professionals who get to be involved.”
“We took a long route to get here, having to play four different teams in the qualifying series.
“I can tell you that we are prepared to do Nigeria and Africa proud. It is not about being here to make up the number; it is about being here to make an impact.”
On Sunday, the Falconets made use of the San Rafael Stadium for one hour, to knock off the jet lag, and then utilized the same facility for two hours on Sunday morning.
According to a statement by the NFF, Organizers have scheduled Africa’s top team to train at the Alajuela Stadium on Monday, and at the Stadio Piedades Santa Ana on Tuesday morning.