Danish Cup final Heroics Brightens chances of Onyedika Summer Transfer

Raphael Onyedika may have played his final game for FC Midtjylland and if it were the case, closing out a two year senior career with a Cup is a fitting good bye from the kid sensation.
Onyedika, 21, is reportedly on the radar of Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, who will definitely shop to replace wantaway star Aurélien Tchouaméni, and the Nigerian fits the bill.
Tchouaméni, one of Europe’s most sort after young midfielders has declared interest to sign for Real Madrid ahead of the new season and his move will leave a vacuum at the Principality club.
A natural DM/CM, the young Frenchman was picked up in 2020, from Girondins Bordeaux for €18 million as part of Monaco’s talent harvesting policy and could now be sold for as much as €40 million with two years left on his contract..
That surplus cash will allow Monaco reinvest in a similar player in Onyedika, who was valued at just a little over €3 million back in 2021, although he still has a running contract at FC Midtjylland until 2026.
Onyedika is a versatile player, who can operate as a DM/CM and featured for the Danish club as a CB even in the Europa League last season.
The Nigerian is a top prospect and is likely to be on the move in the summer regardless of what happens with the interest of Monaco.
He showed more signs of that potential in the Danish Cup final, Thursday, against Odense BK.
He even scored in the 4-3 shootout victory to help Midtjylland secure a silverware this season.
Wow en dag 😍🏆 pic.twitter.com/QnpUbr6b3Y
— FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) May 26, 2022