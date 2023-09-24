Daniel Daga Moves to Enyimba On Loan

Daga
Daniel Daga. Credit: cafonline

Midfielder, Daniel Daga has embarked on a season-long loan deal to join the Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba.

Daga’s move from Nigeria National League side, FC One Rocket is a significant step for the 16-year-old talent.

 

The midfielder was one of the standout performers, notably during the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Although he garnered attention from various European clubs, he is currently ineligible to sign with a foreign club until he reaches the age of 18.

This move represents a valuable opportunity for Daniel Daga to further develop his skills and gain experience with one of Nigeria’s top football clubs.

It comes after a season on loan at Dakkada FC, during which he had limited opportunities to play due to injuries and international commitments.

