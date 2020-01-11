Dakkada Targets Victory against Rivers United

Dakkada FC will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Rivers United in Sunday’s matchday 14 NPFL fixture at the Nest of champions.

Dakkada suffered their first away defeat of the season at MFM in midweek.

The newly promoted side are currently placed fifth in the league table with 20 points.

A victory on Sunday will keep them within touching distance of neighbours, Akwa United, who occupy fourth position.

Dakkada’s Coach Caleb Esu received the cherry news of Harrison Ibukun’s availability after the towering defender shook off a minor knock in midweek.

Also, Isaac George will return after he sat out back to back games due to a combination of suspension and fatigue.

Rivers United on the hand are brimming with confidence having registered consecutive victories in their last four league outings.

They are third on the log with 24 points and it would be interesting to see how Coach Stanley Eguma, who is a lover of squad rotation, set up his team against the league debutant.