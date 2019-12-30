Dakkada FC not Losing Steam – Esu

Coach of Dakkada FC Caleb Esu has stated that his side are still as good as they started the season despite going on a run of three games without a win following Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Akure against Sunshine stars.

Esu told www.brila.net that losing two games at home hasn’t helped the team’s quest lately and it has seen the team drop from top three to 5th on the log.

“I’m not losing steam at all, the only thing that has happened to my team is that the two home losses that we recorded has been the issue and with that we just have to make it up by going to Akure to see that I don’t get defeated and it paid off that the home team had to force me to a draw.”