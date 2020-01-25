Dakkada FC compounds Jigawa Golden Stars Woes

Jigawa Golden Stars lost their 10th game of the season on Saturday as they fell 2-0 on the road to fellow newly promoted side Dakkada FC in Uyo.

It has been a contrasting situation for the two teams in the top flight, having gained promotion from the NNL last season, with Dakkada climbing to fourth position on the log courtesy of the win.

Dakkada couldn’t break Jigawa’s defence in the first half, the visitors came into the game with the second worst defence in the league.

Jigawa had conceded 24 goals, only bottom side Adamawa United had shipped in more (31) after 16 round of games.

That defensive frailty will, eventually be exposed just two minutes after the restart.

Osimaga Duke scored in the 47th minute to break the deadlock.

The hosts will grab a second deep into the second half and it crushed the resistance of Jigawa.

Spencer Bassey was at the end of a choreographed move to slot home from close range and effectively end the contest.

Dakkada claim their 7th win of the campaign It’s a 10th defeat for Jigawa Stars #NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/cnlqYVpjpY — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 25, 2020

Jigawa who recently sacked their Coach Rabiu Tata following the club’s poor run in this campaign now sit 17th in the table with just 14 points.

Katsina United Accepts LMC Verdict for Unruly Conduct of their Fans

Meanwhile, the League Management Company confirmed it has received a letter from Katsina United, “accepting the Summary Jurisdiction rulings on the aftermath of the unsavoury fallout from their Matchday 15 fixture against Pillars.”

Fans of the Katsina United and Kano Pillars had clashed after the sides’ NPFL match on the 15th of January.

The fracas that ensued inside the stadium spilled onto the streets and has prompted the Nigeria Police wading in on the situation.

On Thursday, the LMC released a statement on its verdict after initial investigations were conducted on the remote cause of the violence.

Both club sides were fined and also handed Stadium bans involving their teams in the future and in subsequent league matches.

In a series of tweets, on its official twitter handle, the LMC quoted Chairman of Katsina United, hosts of the said game, acknowledging the measures taken by the league body.

Katsina United will host FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday in a Matchday 17 fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, behind closed doors.