Dakkada FC Coach Danlami blames Red Card for defeat to Heartland

Dakkada FC head Coach Umar Danlami was furious with his players after conceding a late goal in the defeat to Heartland on Wednesday.

The visitors suffered a 2-1 defeat to Heartland at the Dan Anyiam stadium, despite leading for most part of the game.

Kokoette Udo’s first-time volley, assisted by Unwana Asuquo gave Dakkada the lead, but Adachi Emmanuel levelled for the hosts.

But, Dakkada captain Aniekan Ekpe was later sent off for dissent directed at he Center Referee.

Heartland turned the game around in added time as Kingsley Maduforo scored from close range to secure all three points.

After the game, Umar Danlami stated that his team’s mental strength dwindled after going one man down.

“In as much as the red card came early in the second half, reflecting negatively in our tactics,” Umar said in his post-match presser.

“My players lost concentration towards the end of the game, but we hope to redress the balance when Kano Pillars come visiting this weekend,” He concluded.

Following the defeat, Dakkada remain in 17th position on the log with 14 points from 11 matches.