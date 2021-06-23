Czech Champions Slavia Prague signs Ubong Ekpai

Free agent Ubong Ekpai has joined Czech Champions Slavia Prague on a three year deal.

Ekpai was unveiled this week and will be teaming up with his former Slovan Liberec Manager Jindřich Trpišovský.

” I’m Super excited for this new chapter, Slavia is the biggest side in Czech with great history, a very competitive side who aim to win titles every year and my ambitions aligns with theirs it’s true Coach Jindřich (Trpišovský) played a key role in my choosing Slavia, I love him and he knows me in out, he gave me my debut in Czech fortuna liga, I can’t wait to get kicking for this great club, ” the 25 year-old told Mmenyeneabasi Akpan.

Slavia Prague will play return for the new campaign hoping to defend their League title and compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and the prospects are exciting opportunities for the Nigerian.

”Winning the league title will be a glorious feeling and I will help the team with my qualities to achieve that, I can’t wait to feature again in the UCL, the memories and goosebumps of playing against Real Madrid and Roma is still fresh.”