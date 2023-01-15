Players Abroad Cyriel Dessers’ Troubles at Cremonese Persists By Adebanjo - January 15, 2023 0 84 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cyriel Dessers. (Photo via Getty Images) Cyriel Dessers scored only his third Serie A goal, but it came too late to help his side, Cremonese rescue a point against Monza in their continued struggle in the relegation fight. Dessers found the back of the net in the 83rd minute, but Cremonese had trailed 3-1 in Saturday’s Serie A game against Monza. The 28 year-old last registered a goal in the league last October in the draw against Spezia – his only goal that has earned the side a point. On the day, Cremonese were behind as early as the 8th minute after Patrick Ciurria evaded his marker for an easy tap in. Gianluca Caprari scored both in the 19th minute (penalty) and 55th, to build a healthy lead for the visitors at the Giovanni Zini Stadium. However the deficit was cut to two goals when Daniel Ciofani pulled one back in the 67th minute. Dessers then added a second in the 83rd minute. But the late come back bid failed as Cremonese continue their search for a first Serie A win this season.