Dessers Offered Cremonese Escape

Cyriel Dessers has been identified as a transfer target for the summer by Scottish Premiership side, Rangers.
Dessers is one of the strikers on the Gers’ radar, according to the Sun.
The attacker transferred from KRC Genk to Cremonese last summer, a move that did not exactly go as planned for the former Feyenoord man.
The relegation of Cremonese from Serie A may has prompted the Desser’s return to the transfer market.
The Forward may not have a shortage of suitors in Europe, but Rangers appear to be frontrunners as the departure of Alfredo Morelos has left them searching for an experienced replacement and the Nigerian is considered a proper fit.