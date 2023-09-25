Players AbroadWorld Football Cyriel Dessers delivers for Rangers By Joseph Obisesan - September 25, 2023 0 83 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates as he scores against Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images) Rangers forward, Cyriel Dessers scored the only goal in the 1-0 league victory over Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium, on Sunday. Dessers has had a somewhat challenging start to his career in Scotland. He has 2 goals in 10 appearances for Rangers. Rangers were the clear favorites and dominated the game from the beginning until they finally broke the deadlock in the 24th minute. The team launched an attack with several players pushing forward. Dessers was involved in the buildup and positioned himself in the box. Rabbi Matondo then unleashed a powerful shot, allowing the Nigerian get a touch on it, deflecting the ball into the net for his first Premiership goal. That lone goal proved to be enough as Rangers secured a 1-0 victory. Dessers played for 67 minutes before being replaced by Ryan Jack.