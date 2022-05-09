Cyriel Dessers claims Landmark Goal scoring Achievement

Cyriel Dessers hit a mile stone of a century career goals this weekend in another spectacular display for Feyenoord.
Dessers confirmed his 100th official goal despite some records showing he is one short of a century.
The Nigerian netted a brace on Sunday to force a point at home against PSV at De Kuip.
He scored late in the second half include a stoppage time penalty to cancel out Cody Gakpo’s first half brace.
Goals in the 86th and another in the fifth minute of stoppage saw his tally rise to Eight in 26 league appearances.
Cyriel Dessers tweeted in celebration of the moment.
Geen betere plaats om je 100e officiele goal te maken, dan in een ontploffende Kuip 🧨❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfAtw2nNkj
— Cyriel Dessers (@CyrielDessers) May 9, 2022