Cup win for Pirates, Ndah recreates iconic Celebration

By
Adebanjo
-
0
87

It was a do or die affair in the final of this season’s MTN8 Cup with Orlando Pirates emerging winners by only the smallest margins against AmaZulu.

Monnapule Saleng’s 25th minute scorcher deliver the good, eventually, for Pirates as they clinched their 11th cup this Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

After the victory, Buccaneers’ CB and Nigeria international, Olisa Ndah celebrated with a social media post.

The Defender shared images of him holding the Trophy in bed and captioned it :

First silverware of the season ⚫⚪💪🏾

The Nigerian pulled off picturesque pose also popularized by Senegal’s Sadio Mane after the Teranga Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ndah featured for the entire 90minutes on Saturday, in his second Cup final since joining the club last season from Akwa United.

The No.49 reached the final of the CAF Confederation Cup last season, but Pirates lost on penalties to RS Berkane.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here