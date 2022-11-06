Cup win for Pirates, Ndah recreates iconic Celebration

It was a do or die affair in the final of this season’s MTN8 Cup with Orlando Pirates emerging winners by only the smallest margins against AmaZulu.
Monnapule Saleng’s 25th minute scorcher deliver the good, eventually, for Pirates as they clinched their 11th cup this Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
After the victory, Buccaneers’ CB and Nigeria international, Olisa Ndah celebrated with a social media post.
The Defender shared images of him holding the Trophy in bed and captioned it :
First silverware of the season ⚫⚪💪🏾
— Olisandah6 (@olisandah6) November 5, 2022