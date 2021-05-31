Cup Heartbreak for Ordega as Asisat Oshoala’s Barcelona completes Treble

Asisat Oshoala’s FC Barcelona completed a treble winning season following Sunday’s Spanish Cup victory over Levante UD Femenino.

Oshoala herself was an unused substitute in the game but Barcelona went on to win 4-2 to add the Copa de la Reina to the League title and UEFA Women’s Champions League crown.

Patricia Guijarro (5′) and Alexia Putellas (20′) fired the Catalonia side ahead inside the opening 20 minutes of the match before Marta Torrejon added a third to open a comfortable first half lead.

However, the small crowd at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque inspired the underdogs to a fight back and they got a response.

Alba Redondo and Estefania Banini scored in the 59th and 67th minutes to reduce the deficit to just one.

Yet Barcelona would strike again, Putellas getting her second in the game in the 73rd minute to stretch the lead to two.

Levante Boss, María Pry tried to freshen up her attack late on when she introduced Francisca Ordega off the bench for Alba Redondo with five minutes of regular time left to play.

It did little to stop the inevitable and Barcelona coasted home with their third silverware in three weeks.

A remarkable season it has been for Lluís Cortés’ side, having wrapped up the League title going unbeaten before dispatching Chelsea 4-0 in the final of the UWCL.