Cup defeat for Iwobi, Onomah and Adarabioyo also eliminated

Alex Iwobi during the League Cup match between Everton and QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit | Facebook (Everton)

Alex Iwobi has one less Silverware to hope for this campaign following Everton’s elimination from the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Iwobi played the entire duration of the match against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where the sides played 2-2 in 90 minutes.
The game was decided on penalties, with the hosts winning 8-7 after and Tom Davies’ missed kick.
“I am very pragmatic, I am disappointed – I will be disappointed maybe today and tomorrow but I will start working already on the next game and it is another challenge for us,” Rafa Benitez told the club’s media channel.
“If we work in the same way we did today and the attitude is similar, we will improve the other things and, little by little, the team will be more consistent, more solid.
“For us, it was like a cup final – and we did everything to win apart from the accuracy in the final third, or defending the way we want to.”

 

 

Meanwhile in another game involving a London team, Fulham were knocked out of the competition by Leeds.
Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Onomah, the former coming off the bench late in the second half while the latter started and played the entire duration.
Joshua Onomah is tackled by Stuart Dallas during the League Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
It ended in a stalemate at Craven Cottage, but the encounter was decided from the penalty spot.
Leeds progressed 6-5 on penalties, Onomah on of three Fulham players to miss their kicks.

