Cup defeat for Iwobi, Onomah and Adarabioyo also eliminated

Alex Iwobi has one less Silverware to hope for this campaign following Everton’s elimination from the League Cup on Tuesday night.
Iwobi played the entire duration of the match against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where the sides played 2-2 in 90 minutes.
The game was decided on penalties, with the hosts winning 8-7 after and Tom Davies’ missed kick.
“I am very pragmatic, I am disappointed – I will be disappointed maybe today and tomorrow but I will start working already on the next game and it is another challenge for us,” Rafa Benitez told the club’s media channel.
“If we work in the same way we did today and the attitude is similar, we will improve the other things and, little by little, the team will be more consistent, more solid.
“For us, it was like a cup final – and we did everything to win apart from the accuracy in the final third, or defending the way we want to.”