CSKA Moscow Fans Attack Ejuke as News of imminent Hearth BSC Transfer Filters

Winger Chidera Ejuke is set to complete his loan move from Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow to German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.
According to reports in Germany, the 24 year-old Nigeria International will officially sign his deal and be unveiled by Die Alte Dame.
Ejuke moved to Russia from Heerenveen in 2020 and has two years left on his current deal, while he is valued at €11.5 million.
However, with the political situation in Russia over the war in Ukraine, the Player like several foreign internationals in the League have grown increasingly frustrated.
News of the Winger’s deal with Hertha BSC was reported by Bennet Stark for online publication LigaInsider.
Per Bennet Stark, the Nigerian will be officially presented as a new signing on Wednesday. The picture reported a few days ago about the change, wrote about a negotiated loan without a purchase option.
Last season, Ejuke made 30 league appearances for CSKA Moscow, scored 5 goals and had as many assists.
However, news of the player’s departure has not gone down well with CSKA Moscow fans and most were on his IG post to make their angst known.
As recent as a week ago, angry fans posted Rat emojis on the Player’s birthday post.
View this post on Instagram