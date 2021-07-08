Crystal Palace sign Michael Olise on a Five-year deal

Crystal Palace new Manager, Patrick Vieira has offered to help Michael Olise become a better player, after the young midfielder penned a five-year contract with the Premier League club on Thursday.

Olise was unveiled as by Palace after completing his £8 million deal from Reading making him Vieira’s first acquisition.

The 19 year-old is highly rated by Palace, whose Chairman Steve Parish and the Manager Vieira revealed the club has been watching for “a long time”.

“We have the tools in our football club to make him a better player, and we’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time,” Vieira told the club’s website.

“I think it is important to refresh the squad, to bring some new faces, to bring young talent here, and this is a really good signing for us.”