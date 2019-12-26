Crystal Palace ready for showdown talk with Club Brugge for Dennis

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to meet Club Brugge and start discussion for the transfer of Nigerian forward Dennis Emmanuel.

Dennis has attracted interest from premier league teams following his outstanding form for Club Brugge in the Jupiler and Champions League this season.

Dennis who made his debut for Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly against Ukraine has been a revelation this season, scoring seven goals in the league.

He was also involved in three goals against Real Madrid in the Group stage of the UEFA Champions league.

The reports coming from England claimed Crystal Palace are ready to open talks with Dennis representatives and his Club over a possible move to Selhurst Park this January transfer window.

The Eagles have struggled to score goals in the premier league and are ready relieve Wilfred Zaha and Jordan Ayew off goal scoring burden by bringing in Dennis.