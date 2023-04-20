Crystal Palace Manager backs Eze for England Call Up, Almost zero Chance for Super Eagles now

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson is showing his support for Eberechi Eze and has endorsed the midfielder to join the likes of Bukayo Saka and Tammy Abraham to represent the Three Lions.

Since Hodgson’s appointment as Palace manager, the 24-year old has improved his performance; a stark contrast to his slow start earlier in the season.

Eze has recently been impressive, with two goals in the team’s 2-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s. This result secured Palace’s third consecutive victory and further strengthened their move further away from the relegation zone.

The midfielder, who is eligible to play for either Nigeria and England, was picked by Gareth Southgate for his Euro 2020 33-man provisional squad, but suffered an Achilles injury.

Now back to peak fitness, he is aiming to be called up for the European Championship in 2024.

 

Eberechi Eze was courted by former NFF boss Amaju Pinnick and former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr and there were pictures of the former QPR player in Nigeria’s camp, donning a polo shirt of the Super Eagles alongside Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina, before his big break.

 

Eberechi Eze was courted by the NFF while he was still at QPR.
Eberechi Eze was invited to the Super Eagles camp back in 2019.

When asked if Eze could represent the Three Lions, Hodgson who is also a former England manager commented:

“Yes, why not? The people watching for Gareth Southgate at the moment will be making their assessments and they don’t need any help or advice from me on that subject.”

“But, if you’re talking about a player’s ambition, young as he is, a massive possibility to keep improving and keep doing well with every Premier League game he plays, I think if I was him I would be saying, ‘I’m so good I’m going to make that my ambition.

“But the only way he’ll do that is by producing more and more of these performances and hoping that Steve Holland and Gareth Southgate watch him and come to the same conclusion — that this is a player that can help us out.”

