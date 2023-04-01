Crystal Palace leaves it late against Leicester… Ndidi and Iheanacho get minutes

Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City, but the duo couldn’t stop Crystal Palace from snatching a late winner.
Ndidi started the game for Leicester while Iheanacho was a second-half substitute as Brendan Rodgers opted for Preston Daka to lead the line for the Foxes.
After a goalless first half, it was Leicester City that took the lead through Ricardo Pereira in the 56th minute, however Palace responded superbly as Eberechi Eze’s well-taken free kick forced Daniel Iversen to score an own goal three minutes after.
It seemed both teams will settle for a draw, but Jean- Philippe-Mateta had other ideas.
The Forward was introduced in the 86th minute and responded with the winner eight minutes after as Jordan Ayew’s brilliant effort found him in space to give Crystal Palace the win.
Leicester City have now failed to win in their last seven games in all competition, scoring 4 times and conceding 13.