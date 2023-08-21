Players AbroadWorld Football Crystal Palace in Talks with Leicester for Iheanacho By Joseph Obisesan - August 21, 2023 0 143 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi on the bench during Leicester City's practice game against Peterborough United. Photo | LCFC Premier League club Crystal Palace have reportedly shown interest in striker Kelechi Iheanacho. According to reports from The Sun, discussions have been initiated between Crystal Palace and Leicester City regarding a potential move for Iheanacho. His contract with Leicester City has only one year remaining, and it appears that he is not inclined to sign an extension. The 27-year-old striker has previously been linked with another Premier League club, Everton. Despite Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League, Iheanacho had an exceptional season, emerging as the top scorer for the club. He also earned the prestigious Player of the Season award.