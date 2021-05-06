Crotone Sporting Director pitch Simy Nwankwo to Serie A Teams

Crotone’s sporting director Giuseppe Ursino believes Simy Nwankwo has the quality to continue his career in the Serie A.

Simy, 28, has 21 goal-contribution to FC Crotone’s current Serie A campaign.

The Forward, who is sixth on the top scorer’s log, has 19 goals and 2 assists to his name for the Pythagoreans.

However, those impressive numbers will prove insufficient to help Sersi Cosmi’s men maintain their top-flight status.

Crotone’s relegation to Serie B was confirmed after the 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan, their 26th after 34 round of matches.

Gli squali, sconfitti dall’Inter, retrocedono oggi in B.

“Il Crotone, con quindici stagioni di serie B e tre di A, è ormai una realtà del calcio italiano. Faremo di tutto per tornare nella massima serie.”

E se lo dice il nostro presidente, noi gli crediamo

💪❤️💙 #WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/cLhz4U5Z4Z — FC Crotone (@FcCrotoneOff) May 1, 2021

Given the contribution and quality of Simy Nwankwo, Ursino is hopeful the forward will soon find a new club in the Italian top-flight.