Crotone Sporting Director pitch Simy Nwankwo to Serie A Teams

By
Victor Ohkani
-
0
70
Nwankwo Simy celebrates his team's third goal during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and Benevento at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Crotone’s sporting director Giuseppe Ursino believes Simy Nwankwo has the quality to continue his career in the Serie A.

Simy, 28, has 21 goal-contribution to FC Crotone’s current Serie A campaign.
The Forward, who is sixth on the top scorer’s log, has 19 goals and 2 assists to his name for the Pythagoreans.
However, those impressive numbers will prove insufficient to help Sersi Cosmi’s men maintain their top-flight status.
Crotone’s relegation to Serie B was confirmed after the 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan, their 26th after 34 round of matches.

Given the contribution and quality of Simy Nwankwo, Ursino is hopeful the forward will soon find a new club in the Italian top-flight.

