Cristiano Ronaldo could unseat Odion Ighalo at Al Hilal

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently without a club after the Manchester United Legend mutually parted ways with his club a consequence of the interview he granted with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo, though, might prefer a move to an European club that can offer him champions League football.
However he has not ruled out the chance to play in the middle East, a possibility that puts Al Hilal in pole position to snap his signature.
They had earlier submitted a bid for the Portuguese star during the summer but saw their bid rejected and the Saudi premier League champions will be keen to go again for Ronaldo.
This may spell bad news for Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, who joined Al Hilal from Al Shabab in January and powered his team to the League title last season.
He has also been in fine form at the start of the new season scoring 6 times in 12 appearances for the defending champions.
However, according to reports, if Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Hilal, the Saudi club will be aiming to offload Ighalo by January; cutting short his stay.
However the possibility of the transfer happening is slim, but, should it happen Ighalo will not be short of suitors and might consider looking for another club.