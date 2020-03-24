Covid19 : Panic as Onyekuru’s Club vice president and coach tested positive

Galatasary of Turkey head coach Fatih Terim, has disclosed that he has been contracted coronavirus .

The coach said in social media post on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated in hospital.

“According to test results today, my coronavirus results came out positive. I am in safe hands in hospital. Do not worry,” Terim wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, this is coming as a another blow for Galatasaray who also disclosed on Monday that Abdurrahim Albayrak and his wife Şükran Albayrak, tested positive for the virus and were receiving treatment.

The statement partly read: “Our Second President Mr. The coronavirus test (Covid-19) test was positive in Abdurrahim Albayrak’s controls on his ongoing complaints. General health conditions of our second President and his wife, Şükran Albayrak, who started treatment with the same diagnosis, are positive on the 6th day of their treatment. While conveying our wishes to Albayrak Family, we would like to state that we have complete belief that they will both return to their health and return as soon as possible. It is announced to the public with respect.”

The players of the Club, including Henry Onyekuru has been ordered to remain in self isolation till further notice.

The Nigerian international however sent his wishes to the club’s vice president on his social media handle.

“Our president, our hearts and prayers, we believe you will be back stronger than before … # StayStrong 🙏🏾🙏🏾Red heart,” he said in a tweet.