COVID forces CAF into rules change in AFCON 2022

Teams participating at next year’s AFCON can register 28 players instead of the statutory 23 players as part of CAF’s response to addressing COVID concerns during the competition.

According to Director of Competitions Samson Adamu the organizing committee of the AFCON opted for this decision to “allow the participating teams have a larger squad list for the competition in case some players test positive for COVID 19.”

However, CAF has also declared teams aren’t obligated to take this option, but regulation review does not affect the laws of substitution.

The official release by CAF insists on 3 substitution per game but an additional substitution is allowed in case of extra time during the final tournament.

Nigeria qualified for the 33rd edition and will play in group D along with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The 24-team biennial competition kicks off January 9 in Cameroon.