COVID-19: I Miss Screaming Out Instructions to Players – Boboye

Akwa United manager Kennedy Boboye says he misses football and how his role in the technical area barking instructions to players from the sidelines.

The 2019-20 NPFL season was suspended indefinitely on March 18 after Matchday 25, to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has paralyzed several sporting activities globally.

As of Wednesday, Nigeria has recorded 1532 cases of the virus with 44 deaths and 255 recoveries so far.

With no date of a possible return of league matches in sight,Boboye has taken to social media to express frustration of living without football.

The 42-year-old tactician also disclosed that he hopes the current NPFL season is not cancelled.

“I’ve really missed the beautiful game, my players and how I would scream out instructions to my team from the sideline,” Boboye tweeted.

“I’m patiently waiting for football to return as soon as possible. More importantly, I hope the NPFL is concluded and not cancelled.”

Coach Boboye who led Plateau United to the league diadem in 2017 joined Akwa United in December of 2019.

Before the suspension, he has been to lead the Uyo based side to sixth position on the log after accruing 35 points from 25 outings.