Could Al Ahly Striker Junior Ajayi get Late Super Eagles Call Up?

Junior Ajayi will proceed on a deserved break after Al Ahly’s last competitive game this March, the Striker could be back home – an option for the national team selectors.

Ajayi featured in Al Ahly’s CAF Champions League clash against AS Vita in Kinshasa on Tuesday.

Cup holders, Al Ahly, trounced the hosts 3-0 to close out a 13-game run since the beginning of 2021.

However, with the international break just around the corner, it is uncertain if Ajayi will get a chance with Nigeria.

🇪🇬 @AlAhly updates: • 5 days break for the team. • @TheRealPitso will fly to 🇿🇦 South Africa for holidays. • Aliou Dieng, Badr Banoun, Junior Ajayi & Walter Bwalya will join their national teams for the #AFCONQualifiers • Mâaloul is in Tunisia for treatment.#YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/nhDhiPBycl — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) March 17, 2021

The 25 year-old was overlooked by Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic (March 27) and Lesotho (March 30).

However, several National team coaches are sweating over the unavailability of players based, particularly, in France and England.

The COVID-19 travel protocol has forced many including Moses Simon and possibly Terem Moffi to stay back in their bases.

🇳🇬 Henry Onyekuru (23) and Paul Onuachu (26) have been called up into Nigeria’s squad to replace Samuel Kalu & Moses Simon in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers. The former opted out due to injury while the latter’s club restrictions (Covid-19 protocols).#SuperEagles #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/MVff55lVU2 — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) March 18, 2021

As a result, Rohr’s 24-man squad and standby list has been depleted by injuries and the travel restrictions, leaving the Manager with a decision to look to every available option.

Ajayi has no caps for Nigeria despite his success with the Egyptian giants, a situation that could likely change if selection problems arises for Rohr.

While the likes of Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru have been called up from the standby list, as many as five players could still stay away from the qualifiers.

Rohr will certainly need a plan B, should his plan A get scuppered.

Is a rule change necessary to allow Coaches invite players not listed in their initial squads?

Will Junior Ajayi be available to represent Nigeria if the need arises?