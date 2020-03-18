Coronavirus Update: LMC delayed Suspension of NPFL Season until After Midweek Matches

The League Management Company has suspended the NPFL until further notice, citing the need to adhere to the global health protocol in the fight against the Pandemic Coronavirus.

LMC tweeted the information a few hours after midweek matches had been concluded in the Nigerian topflight.

#NPFL20 has been suspended till further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pic.twitter.com/bfSfhiOdye — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 18, 2020

Initial reports had suggested that the league body could opt to allow matches go on behind closed doors in order to conclude the season and align its calendar with Europe’s.

However new cases of COVID19 in Nigeria had prompted several sports event to be postponed or cancelled outright, the NPFL being the last professional event to make a decision.

On Wednesday, matchday 25 fixtures were played across 10 centers and league leaders Plateau United picked up three points to maintain their four points lead on top of the table.