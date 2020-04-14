Coronavirus stalls Appointment of Super Falcons Coach – Pinnick

By
Tunde Williams
-
0
63
Super Falcons during a training session.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick says the coronavirus situation has delayed the appointment of a substantive coach for the Super Falcons.

The Falcons are yet to have a new gaffer since the exit Thomas Dennerby last September.

 

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, Pinnick assured that a world-class coach will be appointed for the Falcons in the coming weeks.

 

The Delta state football administrator also maintained that quite a number of tacticians have shown interest in the Falcons job.

 

“We ought to have done this by now because like I said, it is out of our hands now.

 

“We contracted PwC as a consultant to advertise and get us a world-class coach and they were in the process of doing that before the coronavirus started.

 

“We had given them a deadline. We wanted them to appoint a coach before the end of April, so that the coach could start work immediately.

 

“The good news is that we have a lot of coaches that have shown interest if I mention their names you will be shocked, but I won’t. We will give Nigerians the best.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here