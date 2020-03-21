Coronavirus: Rangers Coach Urges Players to Remain “Professional” while on Break

Enugu Rangers head Coach Salisu Yusuf has advised his players to be professional in their conduct when they are away from the Club.

The management of Rangers granted players a ten-day break following the suspension of the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season due to coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers announced that the players will embark on the break, so as to be with their families ‘in this difficult period.’

Yusuf urged the players to be professional and remain disciplined in order to maintain high level of fitness.

“This is an emergency break but I hope we would be professional enough in our conducts so that we can maintain a high level of fitness when we return.” said Yusuf.

Rangers international moved to fourth position on the log after their hard fought win over Dakkada FC.

The Flying Antelopes are also on a five-game unbeaten run and have kept four clean sheets in the last five matches.