Coronavirus: Postponed CSL Forces Ighalo back to Europe, Set to Join Unnamed Club on Loan

There is a development in Odion Ighalo’s proposed loan move to Manchester United following reports the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced the “postponement of all domestic games due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.”

Manchester United were linked with an interest for Ighalo this month, and with the deadline only 24 hours hours away, Ighalo could be join a European club side on a short term loan deal.

Sky Sports Football tweeted the CFA notice:

Chinese Super League stars could be tempted into looking for new clubs after the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced the postponement of all domestic games due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 30, 2020

Per John Cross [Mirror], Ighalo is understood to be flying back to Europe today and could secure a move before Friday’s deadline.

Last season, the Nigerian forward turned down Barcelona, who offered him a back up role. The Catalan side later signed former Ghana International Kevin-Prince Boateng from Serie A side Sassuolo.

Ighalo could be a perfect fit at Manchester United having played two seasons in the EPL with Watford and a year prior with the Hornets in the Championship.

He scored a total of 39 goals in 99 appearances across all competitions for the club before sealing a £20million move to the Chinese Super League with Changchun Yatai.

The former Nigeria international finished as the club record top scorer after he second season before he joined Shanghai Shenhua.

With the injury to Marcus Rashford, Man United legend Gary Neville has urged Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to move for a striker before the deadline.

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window, we’ll see what happens in the next 48 hours,” Neville said before the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City.

“I think a striker is required now after what has happened with Marcus Rashford.”