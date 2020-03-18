Coronavirus: Ideye Joins Other Football Stars Backing Mikel Obi’s Protest in Turkey

Nigerian forward Brown Ideye has backed former Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi’s decision to walk away from his Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor over the continuation of the league despite the Coronavirus outbreak.

Mikel’s contract was terminated by mutual consent after he refused to play during a recent league game in protest.

In an instagram post, the former Nigerian captain describe the decision to keep the league in progress as irrational as the world battles with the deadly virus.

His position on the issue was supported by Galatasaray and Colombian striker Radamel Falcao as well as Chelsea Legend and former teammate Didier Drogba.

Mikel’s stance has continued to earn his plaudits among footballers, the latest being his former Tianjin Teda and National teammate Brown Ideye.

Ideye currently plays for Aris FC in Greece and is in self-isolation after the suspension of the Greek Super League.

Speaking with footballlive the former West Brom player said he would have done the same thing if he were in the shoes of Mikel.

He also took a swipe at the Turkish League and FA for their decision to keep the league going.

“I will do the same thing. I was shocked that the Turkish league was still on,” said Ideye.

“I only found out Yesterday when I was going through livescore and saw there were games played in Turkey.

“I was shocked. Even the highest paid players and biggest leagues in the world have all shut down.”

Mikel’s decision could set off a chain reaction in Turkey because the players union is in talks with the clubs and FA to eventually have the league postponed.

“I called a friend who plays in Turkey and he told me the footballers union are trying to get the league postponed.”