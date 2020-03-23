Coronavirus: Dessers Reacts to delayed International Debut

Cyriel Dessers says making his first international appearance for Nigeria would have been the best moment of his career, but admit all that can wait at the moment.

Dessers, was among the 25 man squad Gernot Rohr named for the Nigeria’s 2021 African cup of nations clash with neighbors Sierra Leone previously scheduled for this month.

However the game has now been postponed indefinitely by CAF due to the coronavirus outbreak which has left the world in disarray in the last few month.

Dessers has now revealed that he’s disappointed with current situation, which has left his dream of international football stalled.

“Pooh, in the beginning it was mentally tough. I was excited, because that would have been the best moment of my career,” Dessers told nos.nl.

“But of course there are now much more important things going on for everyone. That debut would have to wait.”

The Heracles Almelo forward has scored 15 goals in 26 league appearances for his club and he became the first player from the club to score home and away against Ajax Amsterdam.