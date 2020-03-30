Coronavirus: Cancelling the current season will be unfair to Enyimba, other – Mbaoma

Enyimba forward Victor Mbaoma believes ending the current NPFL season due to the Coronavirus outbreak will be unfair and especially to the league defending champions.

Enyimba are 13 points behind league leaders Plateau United, but have five outstanding game, with 13 round of games left in the league to play.

In a chat with footballlive Mbaoma said the decision on what to do admittedly is going to be tough, but ending the season and awarding the title should not be an option “in the spirit of fairness”.

“It will not be fair to have them (Plateau) actually win it because I think we stand a better chance to be the first,” said Mbaoma.

“So I hope the break ends within this four weeks and if it does not end I don’t want to be hurt again honestly because it will be a very bad thing that they will have to give it to them knowing that some other people can actually fight for it.”