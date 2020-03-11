Coronavirus: Aubameyang and Co Quarantined, Man City vs Arsenal Postponed

The Premier League has postponed Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Arsenal “as a precaution” after it emerged that several “personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19”.

Arsenal played against Olympiakos in the Europa League round of 32, the second-leg held in London were the Premier league side was knocked out of the competition.

On Tuesday night, both City and Arsenal released statements confirming the postponement of their rescheduled game.

The Arsenal statement read:

Following yesterday’s news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has recently contracted Covid-19, we have been taking medical advice and tracing any individuals who had what the guidelines define as close contact with him at the game 13 days ago.

As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.

The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff – who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match – will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

We fully understand how disappointing this is for our supporters, in particular those who were travelling to Manchester for tonight’s match. Tickets will be valid for the match when it’s rearranged.

As a further precautionary measure, whilst we do not believe there was any close contact with any other Arsenal guests or staff in the directors box restaurant, we are contacting them to advise they should follow the relevant advice if there has been any such contact.

Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Mr Marinakis a swift recovery and we look forward to the players and staff returning to work on Friday in preparation for our match at Brighton.