Coppa Italia: Troost-Ekong braces up for Ronaldo test

William Troost-Ekong will be looking to curtail the threats of Cristiano Ronaldo when his club, Udinese visit the Allianz Stadium to face Juventus in tonight’s Coppa Italia fixture.

Troost-Ekong has been a mainstay in Udinese’s defence this term and his experience will be highly needed as the White and Black look to upset the Bianconeri to secure passage into the next round of the competition.

Udinese head into the game full of confidence having won their last three games against Cagliari, Lecce and Sassuolo.

In the reverse fixture, Udinese lost 3-1 to Juventus with Ronaldo netting a brace.

The defender has had to clash with the five-time Ballon d’or winner on two different occasions in the Italian Serie A and each time, the Nigerian international has ended on the losing note.

Troost-Ekong played when the Old Lady beat Udinese 2-0 at the Dacia Arena on 6 October 2018 with Ronaldo scoring the second goal in the 37th minute off an assist by the now departed Mario Mandzukic.

Ronaldo was on the bench when Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1 in the reverse fixture at home on 8 march 2019 with Troost-Ekong playing for the whole duration of the match.