Copa de la Reina: Ajibade inspires Atletico’s Progress with Goal and Assist

Rasheedat Ajibade was on target for Atletico Madrid Femenino in the Copa de la Reina win against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Atletico cruised past their host 2-0 with goals from Marta Cardona (45′), who was played through by the Nigerian star.

In the second half, Ajibade registered her goal (60′) to eventually seal the victory and the side’s progress to the last eight.

She also picked up a yellow card early on in the game, it was also her first Cup appearance this season.

