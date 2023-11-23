Cooper Confirms Awoniyi to Miss 2023 AFCON

Torino defender Ola Aina has expressed disappointment over his team’s elimination from this season’s Coppa Italia following Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat to Ac Milan. Hopes of...

Coach Ladan Bosso and the Flying Eagles medical team are currently sweating over the fitness of midfielder Daniel Daga after he was stretchered off injured in the team's 1-0 loss to Senegal in their opening match of the ongoing CAF under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.