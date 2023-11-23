Cooper Confirms Awoniyi to Miss 2023 AFCON

Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi will miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to a groin injury.
The 26-year-old sustained the injury during Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
Awoniyi was replaced by Terem Moffi in the 59th minute of the match. Following the injury, he returned to his club for assessment, ruling him out of the upcoming AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.
“It’s bad news on Taiwo, he’s had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months,” Forest boss, Steve Cooper told a press conference on Thursday.
“We’ll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it’s a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him.
“He’s become an important player for us with the goals he’s scored and the goals he will score for us, but he’s such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well, so to get an injury like this is harsh on him.”