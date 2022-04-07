Conference League: Yira Sor shines again for Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague’s young sensation Yira Sor continued from where he left off in the last round as he found the back of the net in the first-leg Quarter final of the UEFA Europa Conference League against Feyenoord on Thursday.
Sor, 21, helped his side snatch the lead in the second half after his compatriot Peter Olayinka leveled for the visitors.
However the game proved to be a goal fest and three more goals will follow at the teams settled for a draw on the night.
The young forward has proven a revelation for the seven-time Czech champions having only joined in January from Ostrava.
He has played in five Conference League games and netted six times equalling the goals tally of Cyriel Dessers for Feyenoord this season.
Dessers was introduced off the bench against Červenobílí, but couldn’t add to his goals – the only Nigerian who didn’t score on the night.
He did get a goal contribution though and an important one to help his side keep the fight going.
The Forward needed only 10 minutes to make his impact felt after he was introduced. Dessers set up Marcos Senesi to bring Feyenoord level in the 74th minute.