Conference League: Uzoho battered in Omonia defeat… Olayinka, Ekpai Lose too

Francis Uzoho attempts a save during the UEFA Conference League match between FC Basel and Omonia at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel. Photo credit | fcb

Francis Uzoho was between the sticks for Omonia Nicosia in the Conference League match against FC Basel on Thursday night.

Uzoho who made his Conference League debut for the side was given a baptism of fire by the Swiss side.

 

The Nigerian goalkeeper had made only one appearance prior, in all competitions.
He was hit for three on the night as Omonia were cantered 3-1 leaving them bottom of the group with a single point.
Meanwhile Shehu Abdullahi was introduced after the restart, but Believe Atiemwen was an unused substitute in the game.

 

 

Olayinka, Ekpai shut out in Israel as Slavia Prague lose to Maccabi Haifa

 

Neither Peter Olayinka nor Ubong Ekpai could save Slavia Prague from defeat in the group E match away at Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night.

The Nigerian duo got parts in the game however, Olayinka started and played the entire duration.
On the other hand, Ekpai was called off the bench in the 76th minute, but Slavia Prague were pipped 1-0 at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.
Defeat to the Ligat HAal Champions leaves their Czech counterparts with just a win from three matches and are only better than bottom side Union Berlin on goals difference.

