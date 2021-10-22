Conference League: Uzoho battered in Omonia defeat… Olayinka, Ekpai Lose too

Francis Uzoho was between the sticks for Omonia Nicosia in the Conference League match against FC Basel on Thursday night.
Uzoho who made his Conference League debut for the side was given a baptism of fire by the Swiss side.
The Nigerian goalkeeper had made only one appearance prior, in all competitions.
He was hit for three on the night as Omonia were cantered 3-1 leaving them bottom of the group with a single point.
Meanwhile Shehu Abdullahi was introduced after the restart, but Believe Atiemwen was an unused substitute in the game.
