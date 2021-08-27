Conference League: No European football! Disappointment for Olanrewaju and co, Amoo’s Hammarby

It was a not tough night on the continent for Sivasspor and for their Nigerian trio, Kayode Olanrewaju, Leke James and Azubuike Ikechukwu, a game to forget as FC Copenhagen trounced the Turkish side 5-0 in the second-leg of the Europa Conference League play-off.
Olanrewaju and James both started the game while Okechukwu was a second half substitute.
The visitors started off poorly, they went behind after 24 minutes and by the 39th minute were trailing 2-0 in the game and 4-1 on aggregate.
In the second half FC Copenhagen added three more goals to stretch their dominance and put some clear daylight between the sides.
The Danish side wrapped up a home and away 7-1 aggregate victory.
Disappoint for Amoo after Hammarby are eliminated from Conference League
Hammarby fought their way back into the Europa Conference league play-off tie against Swiss side Basel, but eventually let the opportunity of sealing a group stage ticket slip.
Trailing 3-1 from the first-leg, the Swedish Cup winners had managed to turn the contest around in the return-leg at home, Tele2 Arena, on Thursday.
Two second-half goals, a brace from Jon Fjoluson, had tied the aggregate 3-3, forcing the game into extra-time.
Hammarby then scored again to take firm control of the game or so they thought.
Basel were back in it, Arthur scoring the extra time equalizer as the game will eventually go into penalties.
Unfortunately, the Swedish side were not quite lucky with their kicks from the spot and would narrowly lose 4-3 at the end of the shoot-outs.
Young Nigerian attacker Akinkunmi Amoo did not start the game for Hammarby, the 19 year-old midfielder was a second-half substitute.
