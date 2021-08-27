Conference League: Mourinho tinkers comfortable win over Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor, Ugochukwu books group stage ticket with Rennes

AS Roma produced another masterclass performance under new Manager Jose Mourinho as they easily brushed aside Trabzonspor, shutting out Anthony Nwakaeme, in a 3-0 win to book their place in the Europa Conference League group stage.
Nwakaeme was handed 90 minutes on Thursday night against the Giallorossi, as he was in the first-leg but the Nigerian forward was pocketed by the Italian side’s defence.
Roma enjoyed a good night at the Stadio Olimpico, breaking the deadlock after 20 minutes through Bryan Cristante.
Nicolo Zaniolo (65′) and Stefan El Shaarawy (84′) also found the back of the net to complete a home and away win against the Turkish side.
Mourinho had led his team to a 2-1 win in the first-leg at the Medical Park Stadium a week ago.
Reaching the group stage, Roma will await the group stage opponents when the draw is held Today in Istanbul.
Debut win for Ugochukwu in Rennes Conference League play-off clash against Rosenborg
Stade Rennais manager Bruno Genesio handed Chimuanya Ugochukwu 90 minutes of action in Thursday’s Europa Conference League second-leg play-off match against Rosenberg at the Lerkendal Stadion.
Ugochukwu making his first appearance for the club on the continental scene, gave a good account to help his side to a comfortable 3-1 win.
Rennes progressed to the group stages on a 5-1 aggregate victory.
The 17 year-old midfielder has also played in all three league matches for the team in what is his second season.
