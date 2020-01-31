Confederation Cup: Osho warns Enyimba against underrating San Pedro

Enyimba FC interim coach Fatai Osho has warned his side against underrating CAF Confederation Cup opponents FC San Pedro when they clash for their final Group D game Stade FHB in Abidjan on Sunday.

Enyimba have all to play for against the already eliminated San Pedro and Osho insists his side must turn up and take the game to their host.

Speaking with the club’s media before his team’s departure to Abidjan, Osho whose side needed just a point to seal qualifications is optimistic they can get the job done in Abidjan.

“San Pedro as at now are out of the competition completely and they stand to lose absolutely nothing, and when you’re playing with no pressure on you like that, some teams tend to play better in that situation and that’s why we have to be a bit careful. We have to really bring in our A-game to get the needed result.

“They should not be of an illusion that after all, the San Pedro team is out and they will be an easy picking. It’s not going to be that way. They have their honour to play for and they want to do well in front of their supporters. They’ve not been doing too well at home and I see a situation where they actually want to turn the table.

“Anything short of at least a draw could be so costly for the team (Enyimba), and when you need a draw like that you’ve got to go for a win, but if you actually plan to get a draw you might end up losing it altogether. So the orientation is for the players to go all out for victory, which is the normal thing in football.

“We want our destiny to be in our own hand. We don’t want to start monitoring what is happening (in the group’s other game) in Agadir. If we can get our result in Abidjan, regardless of what happens in Agadir we will be safe, we will be home and dry. And that’s exactly what we need to do and that’s what we are preaching to the players.” Osho said