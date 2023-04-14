Confederation Cup: Only Complacency can stop Rivers United – Ezeji

Former Rivers United striker Victor Ezeji says the team stands a chance of reaching the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup only if they ruthless in attack.
Ezeji warned that Rivers United must not allow complacency over their Quarter-final opponent’s pedigree affect their mentality towards the tie.
The Nigerian champions finished second in group B, behind ASEC Mimosas and were drawn against group D winners, Young Africans.
On April 23, the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will host the first-leg, and seven days later the teams settle their scores at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
Speaking on the chances of his former Club, Ezeji, who was also invited by CAF for the draw ceremony, told FL that Rivers United can reach the last four of the Confederation Cup, but they must not underrate the Tanzanian side.
“Well, for me, I don’t think any draw is favourable, for any team to get to that stage; the quarter-finals and on top of their group as well, it’s not going to be that easy for Rivers United. They have to double their efforts, If not, they’ll be knocked out,” the former Sharks FC player said.
“But I’ve seen them play, and I know they can go through this stage. But, if we go there to relax; that it was a favourable draw for them, then that will be to their own peril. I believe if they work hard, appreciate how close they are to reaching the semi-finals, they should get the job done.
“The normal mentality of players is that, most believe that they can win any game. That could make them not put more effort. But I believe in this case, that Rivers United, know what’s ahead of them.”
“Of course, we’ll keep talking to the players so they can understand that, look for these guys to top their group, they’re a very good side. So, you have to work very hard to make sure that you beat them convincingly at home (in Nigeria).
“It’s only where you win properly here, and then you know, you can go there and probably fight to keep your results, or worst-case scenario, you lose with a lesser goal margin, then you get to the next stage.