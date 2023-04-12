Confederation Cup Matches not the same Without Our Fans – Nwagua

Rivers United forward, Nyima Nwagua has acknowledged having the supporters at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt is a great source of motivation for the team.
The Nigerian champions have played all their CAF Confederation Cup group match, and at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.
A CAF inspection report had ruled out the possibility of the team playing their home games in Port Harcourt because the stadium did not the standards for hosting international matches.
However, the club filed an appeal to return to their home ground for the knock-out stages of the competition.
BREAKING
We have been drawn to play against Young Africans of Tanzania in the quarter finals of the CAF TotalEnergies Confederation's Cup.
QUARTER-FINAL 4:
🇳🇬 Rivers United FC 🆚 Young Africans 🇹🇿#TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/smWmycwuHf
— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) April 5, 2023
“The support was always there anytime we played in Uyo, but playing in front of our fans will be great because the difference will still be there,” Nwagua said.