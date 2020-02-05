Confederation Cup: Horoya AC Striker wants Enyimba FC test

Horoya AC’s Nigerian striker Bolaji Sakin has stated that he wants a CAF Confederation cup quarter final pairing against Nigeria Professional football league side Enyimba FC.

The Guinean champions, Horoya, finished top of their group in the campaign ahead of Al Nasr, Djoliba and Bidvest Wits.

Sakin returned to the side’s Confederation Cup squad in the final group game, coming off the bench in the 72nd minute to help his side secure a 2-0 final result away to Al Nasr.

He has made three appearances this campaign but is yet to open his goal account for the season.

The former Abia Warriors and Rivers United player told footballlive that he would enjoy the opportunity to reconnect with Nigerian football, his fans and an opportunity to come back home to play.

The attacking midfielder also added that playing against Enyimba will be a “very good game to test his side’s ability”.

“It will not be a new thing to meet Enyimba even though we have never played them before but it will be very good to meet them.

“I will be very happy to meet them because I even want to come home so that I will meet some of my fans and my friends. So it will be a very good game.”

Horoya AC of Guinea after emerging top of group B could meet one of Enyimba FC, Zambia’s Zanaco or El Masry of Egypt.

All three he teams that finished second in the other three groups of the CAF Confederation cup when the draws for the quarter final stage is held on the 9th of February 2020.

The draw for the CAF Confederation Cup quarter final fixtures will hold on Wednesday in Cairo.

Pyramids, RS Berkane, Horoya and Hassania Agadir all finished as group leaders while Al-Masry, Zanaco, Al Masr and Enyimba were the runners-up in Groups A, B, C and D respectively.