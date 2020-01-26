Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers Pulls Shocker in Egypt

Enugu Rangers registered their first win of the CAF Confederation Cup with a shock 1-0 victory over Pyramids FC in Egypt on Sunday.

Ifeanyi George’s 73rd minute goal broke the deadlock and proved the match winner on the day for Salisu Yusuf’s men at the 30 June Stadium.

Rangers, who are one-time champions of the competition, entered the fixture with a very slim chance of progressing to the next round.

The NPFL side needed two wins and hope results else favor them, to retain any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Pyramids are already through to the last eight, having picked up maximum points from their previous games.

Ramón Díaz’s side suffered their first defeat in the competition to Rangers.

Meanwhile, in Aba Enyimba marched on towards booking a spot in the quarter final of the Confederation Cup after a 1-1 draw against Hassania Agadir.

Enyimba remain second in the Group and have seven points; three more than third placed Paradou, who face San Pedro later on Sunday.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the hosts as they had to come from behind to avoid a defeat.

Youssef Alfahli scored for the visitors inside the opening minutes of the game, with only two minutes gone.

But Enyimba drew level fourteen minutes later through Austin Oladapo.

The Midfielder restored parity with a fine strike and the outcome halted a two game losing streak for Fatai Osho’s wards.

NPFL: Lobi Stars Tighten Grip on Top Spot

Lobi Stars have extended their lead at the top of the NPFL table to two points and still have a game in hand following a 2-1 win over Nasarawa United in Markurdi on Sunday.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men opened scoring early in the 8th minute through Chigozie Obasi and it wasn’t until additional time in the second half that they got their insurance goal.

Samad Kadiri turned in with the striker with a minute of additional time played.

There was a late surge from the visitors as Chinedu Ohanachom scored on 90+3 minutes and it proved to be just a consolation.

Matchday 17 Results

Abia Warriors 1-0 Warri Wolves

Katsina Utd 1-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Akwa Utd 3-1 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 2-2 Kano Pillars

Adamawa Utd 2-1 Kwara Utd

MFM 0-0 Plateau Utd

Rivers Utd 0-0 Wikki

Lobi 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Dakkada 2-0 Jigawa GS