Conditions for Nigerian League Players to get Super Eagles Call up – Minister

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh has argued the Nigeria Football Leagues will need to drastically improve in credibility and quality for a case to be made for Players’ inclusion in the main Super Eagles.
Sen. Enoh was responding to questions about the lack of opportunities for home based players in the Super Eagles A team.
*The credibility and quality of the local league is going to play a huge role in terms of what number of these players we are going to have as part of the national team.”
The Minister made the assertion in his interview, Friday, on Brila FM and where he also argued that genuine public interest in the Nigerian Leagues was at an all-time low.