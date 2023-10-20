Conditions for Nigerian League Players to get Super Eagles Call up – Minister

Remo Stars, Enyimba FC, NPFL Super 6, Nigeria Premier League
Remo Stars and Enyimba in action during the NPFL Super 6. Photo | Twitter (RemoStars)

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh has argued the Nigeria Football Leagues will need to drastically improve in credibility and quality for a case to be made for Players’ inclusion in the main Super Eagles.

Sen. Enoh was responding to questions about the lack of opportunities for home based players in the Super Eagles A team.

*The credibility and quality of the local league is going to play a huge role in terms of what number of these players we are going to have as part of the national team.”

 

 

 

The Minister made the assertion in his interview, Friday, on Brila FM and where he also argued that genuine public interest in the Nigerian Leagues was at an all-time low.

Sen. John Owan Enoh
Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh seeks a practical solution to ending the Nigerian League Players’ absence from the Super Eagles.

 

He also charged the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, to move his base temporarily to Nigeria in order to enhance the scouting of players in the local league.

